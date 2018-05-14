Watch Michael B. Jordan Dismiss This White Journalist’s Faulty Wakanda Salute

Michael said y’all can get on Chadwick’s nerves with all that but not me😂😂 pic.twitter.com/inX9Xp7w5m — Janeā (@ChildlesGambino) May 14, 2018

Michael B. Jordan ain’t playing with y’all. Or, maybe he just ain’t playing with white folks. In a recent interview, he rejected journalist Maude Garrett‘s Wakanda salute and instead attempted to shake her hand. “I aint from Wakanda” he replied in the resurfaced clip that has social media in shambles. If you look closely, Garrett also made a poor attempt to dap him up….is it just me, or do wypipo have to do better? Full interview here, plus hilarious reactions below.

😂😂 he was like pic.twitter.com/Kspm7iazf0 — Kira Bell 🔥🖤🔥 (@OhBellYes) May 14, 2018

You know right after the interview she was like pic.twitter.com/P59Pw97fs6 — On the 1 (@prince_PRN) May 14, 2018

He is lookin like what in the Rachel Dolezal is she doing😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/KRmLpkKHHf — Actually Nakia (@NerdQueen82) May 14, 2018

