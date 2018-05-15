Keeven Robinson: Unarmed 22-Year-Old Died Of Asphyxiation While In Police Custody

On May 10, New Orleans native Keeven Robinson was suspected of dealing narcotics. When the 22-year-old saw detectives at a gas station, he attempted to drive away, but crashed his car. He tried to run on foot but was cornered in a backyard, according to CBS News. Allegedly, there was a struggle with cops and Robinson stopped breathing. He was taken to a hospital and died. Originally, it was said he died because of asthma issues during the struggle. Now, a corner has said Robinson died of asphyxiation.

NBC News reports, “Jefferson Parish Coroner Gerry Cvitanovich said Monday that the post-mortem examination showed Robinson’s death was ’caused by the actions of another.’ The damage to the soft tissues of his neck, he said, left him confident that the cause of death will be ‘compression asphyxia’ when the autopsy process is completed. He said it was consistent with someone choking, grabbing or leaning on Robinson’s neck.” The four detectives who arrested involved in the incident have been read their rights and put on administrative leave.

When Sheriff Joseph Lopinto was asked if his department has a policy on choke holds, he dodged the question by saying the officer were fighting for their lives, “From a policy standpoint, we don’t train somebody to hit someone with a brick — but if you’re fighting for your your life and the brick’s there, you hit somebody with the brick.”

Robinson was unarmed. In case you are wondering, the department does not use body or dashboard cameras.

Sheryl Robinson, Keeven’s grandmother, said, “We want the young Black men to be able to walk the streets and when the police do frisk them, we want them to be able to stand and let the police do their job. They’re afraid of the police. They are killing our children. It’s time to stop, enough is enough. ”

There have been marches in New Orleans for Keeven Robinson. See below:

After the announcement that he was killed in police custody, family and the community march for 22-year-old Keeven Robinson. pic.twitter.com/1On7dUiik4 — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) May 15, 2018

We hope the Robinson family gets justice.

