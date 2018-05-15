Black Mayor Says Man Who Was Choked By Police At Waffle House ‘Not Racially Motivated’

Photo by

Black Mayor Says Man Who Was Choked By Police At Waffle House ‘Not Racially Motivated’

Anthony Wall says he was called the n-word and homophobic slurs by the employees.

Posted May 15, 2018
On May 5, Anthony Wall, 22, was at a Warsaw, North Carolina Waffle House after taking his 16-year-old sister to prom. According to News & Observer, he reportedly got into an argument with a Waffle House employee who called the police. A police officer arrived and then choked and slammed Wall to the ground. The video has gone viral, causing outrage across the country, but the mayor of Warsaw has already made a decision — according to him, it has nothing to do with race.

See Also: Cop Violently Chokes And Slams 22-Year-Old Black Man To The Ground At Waffle House

The mayor of Warsaw, A.J. Connors, who is Black, said in a Facebook post that is now deleted, the arrest was not racially motivated and Wall was a “young man who had broken the law, and a law enforcement officer arrested him.” He also added, “We must understand that this young man broke the law. He was there. He started a fight — this officer did what he had to do.” No word on how exactly Wall broke the law, unless when white people call the cops on you that means you have automatically broke the law.

Civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump said in a press conference yesterday, “They sat down at the table, and note what the first statements were from the Waffle House employee. It wasn’t welcoming or inviting and almost so inappropriate I have problems even repeating [what] he told Anthony Wall, his little sister and others in his party.”

Reportedly, Wall complained the table they were sitting at was dirty, which was when the 22-year-old says he was verbally attacked.

Wall told theGrio.com he was called the n-word and  “I was pretty upset, but then [another employee] called me a f**got and all kind of other names. He was taking off his shirt to fight me but one of the other workers did hold him back. There was no manager on duty, it was just him watching the store. The girl called 911 and before I could get out the door, the officer grabbed me.” All of this and the mayor jumped to the conclusion that it wasn’t racially motivated  — on Facebook?

NBC News reports, “Warsaw Police Chief Eric Southerland previously declined to comment to NBC News about details of the investigation or the officer’s actions, but said an officer can use physical force on a subject if the person is not complying. An internal investigation was ongoing.”

If you missed it, see the disturbing video below:

This year's installment of the Winter Olympic Games is the most diverse its ever been, with an increasing number of Black athletes competing for gold medals in sports that are not traditionally associated with people of color. Not including the 10 American Olympians, there are a handful of other Black competitors from countries that don't have a cold winter season, let alone see a single flake of snow, which makes their qualifications for the Games all the more impressive. By contrast, just 10 Black people competed in the 2014 Winter Olympic Games. The opening ceremony is Friday, with the Games being held through February 25 in Pyeongchang County, South Korea. Black women, who have been busy trying to save America from itself, make up the bulk of Team USA. Will they be able to win in South Korea, too? Here's a closer look at all of the Black people competing in PyeongChang 2018. [embed]http://https://www.instagram.com/p/BWI7iRkFKbA/?hl=en[/embed]

