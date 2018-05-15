Features
Home > Features

Hero Thangs: Canine Goes Viral For Saving His Best Dog Friend From A Swimming Pool

Icon.

Written By: Royce Dunmore

Posted 22 hours ago
1 reads
Leave a comment
Black dog floats on the surface of the water, Red Sea, Dahab, Egypt

Source: Andrey Nekrasov / Getty

We’ve always known dogs to be man’s best friend, but you might not have known that canines look out for their own too.

One Arizona dog named Remus proved this when his right-hand-guy was struggling in the high tides of a backyard swimming pool.

 

See, Smokey couldn’t get this swimming thing quite right and home surveillance video showed him barely keeping his head above water in the family pool.

However, Remus wasn’t about to let his guy go out like that.

After pacing back and forth at the edge of the pool watching Smokey struggle, Remus finally leaped into the pool like a Homeward Bound cast member.

 

Once Remus was in the pool, he used his body to push Smokey out the water.

Check out the video for yourself below, which has already received over 158,000 views.

 

Squad.

According to Smokey and Remus’ owners, Laurie and Jay Becerra, Smokey can swim but not that well. “Jay saw Smokey all wet and wanted to see what happened. They were horsing around and he just fell in,” Laurie said when recalling the video footage that captured the action.

According to Laurie, Jay was in the house for only a few minutes when the dogs were left unattended. She says they must have snuck through the fence to play around the pool, which has happened before.

Both dogs came out the whole situation unharmed.

I guess that’s what you get when you have a ride-or-die by your side.

 

Word of advice.

Get you a friend like Remus.

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Hero Thangs: Canine Goes Viral For Saving His Best Dog Friend From A Swimming Pool

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now