Turks And Caicos 1st-Ever Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead

One of the most beloved travel destinations in the world is recovering from a national tragedy. The island experienced its first ever mass shooting that left three people dead.

As per CBS News, the British territory suffered its first-ever mass shooting. On Sunday (July 27), around 3 a.m., four suspects entered the Hookah and Cigar Lounge in Providenciales with firearms. They proceeded to open fire on the crowd at the venue leaving three individuals dead and more than 10 injured. Police Commissioner Fitz Bailey confirmed that the injuries ranged from minor to severe forcing two victims to be flown outside of the island to receive treatment. The others were taken to Cheshire Hall Medical Centre, a 20-bed medical facility.

During a press conference, local officials expressed that they believe the shooting might be connected to the influx of Haitian immigrants. “We are now having a gangland-type slaying, and a lot of this gang violence seems to be concentrated in our Haitian communities,” Premier Charles Washington Misick explained. Misick went on to ask the Haitian community for help in solving the crime. “This level of violence is not something we can allow to become normal. This is not a situation we should accept. It is not a generic situation, and we will do everything possible to stamp it out.”

According to Fox News, Turks and Caicos officials are offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about the suspects. “Let this be a warning to everyone—those who know something and say nothing, those who are aiding and abetting criminals, and those committing crimes,” Misick added. “This government is committed to ensuring that the Turks and Caicos Islands remain a safe place to live and raise families.”

