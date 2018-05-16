Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People

Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People

The woman is rumored to be associated with Stanford University.

Written By: Parker Riley

Posted May 16, 2018
Dr. Jennifer Schulte is allegedly the white woman who called the cops on Black people enjoying a barbecue in Oakland, California at Lake Merritt — and she has rightfully earned the nickname BBQ Becky. After a video of her wasting taxpayer dollars by phoning the police on American citizens who were living their life went viral, social media did some research and exposed her.

See Also: PICTURES & VIDEO: White Woman Who Called Cops On Black BBQ Becomes Hilarious Meme

Twitter associated Dr. Schulte with Stanford University, see the photo below.

According to a now deleted LinkedIn page, she is a “Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused in Chemical Engineering from Stanford.” However, in a response to our coverage from yesterday, Stanford University directly tweeted us and basically pulled a Mariah Carey by saying the equivalent of “I don’t know her.”

Stanford’s verified Twitter account wrote, “According to our records, a person by this name earned graduate degrees at Stanford more than a decade ago. She is not currently employed as staff or as a faculty member.” See below:

One Twitter user responded to Stanford’s tweet with, “Not currently as in you just fired her?”

Stanford’s alumni page has Schulte listed as appearing to be associated with the company Horizon Water and Environment, an environmental firm in Oakland. In one part of the viral video she claimed the Black people could not barbecue because using charcoal was illegal in the area.

Is BBQ Becky using her so-called education to police Black people in an area that once was majority Black—but is now majority White, according to the most recent census, because of gentrification?

While the memes are hilarious, let’s not forget this is a much deeper story of White people taking over Black neighborhoods and not only raising the rents, but pushing—or policing—residents out of the area. Jennifer Schulte could have gotten somebody killed. Thankfully, the cop didn’t “fear for his life.”

Watch her white tears below:

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

Photos
