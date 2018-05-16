Features
25-Year-Old Hurricane Harvey Victim Becomes High School Basketball Star

This is an ESPN ‘30 For 30’ waiting to happen.

They say it’s never too late to chase your childhood dreams, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should apply to the varsity basketball team at 25 and start dating a 14-year-old.

As @JamalAndress points out, someone should have caught this grown-ass man trying to re-live his glory days way sooner:

“I have so many thoughts,” Andress tweeted before running down the list of ridiculous details in the story: “He didn’t even switch districts. He was giving HS teams 30 & 15 and thought no one would notice. He enrolled as a FRESHMAN, did you plan on playing all four years? As if this wasn’t hella illegal as is, he dated a 14 yr old girl.

A 25-year-old man was arrested after allegedly posing as a high school student in a Dallas Independent School District campus so he could compete in high school basketball, according to Texas officials. Now the University Interscholastic League, UIL, is monitoring the situation.

Dallas ISD police said Sidney Bouvier Gilstrap-Portley claimed to be a displaced Hurricane Harvey refugee and enrolled as a freshman student at Skyline High School in August under the name Rashun Richardson. Federal law exempts people who claim to be homeless or an evacuee due to a natural disaster from requiring documents they might not have.

