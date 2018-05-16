Ohio Prison Tries to Cut Inmates Dreadlocks! Fed Court Rules Against The State

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Ohio Prison Tries to Cut Inmates Dreadlocks! Fed Court Rules Against The State

Rastafarian Deon Glenn Will Get To Keep Them Thanks to a Federal Judge

Written By: Nia Noelle

Posted May 16, 2018
1 reads
Leave a comment

Subscribe to Get News and More to Your Inbox:

Ohio has been trying to force convicted Youngstown murderer Deon Glenn to cut his dreadlocks off but a federal judge has stepped in and the state cannot force him to do it calling it a violation of religious rights.  Glenn is serving at 15 year to life sentence at Trumbull Correctional Institution for murder but says his faith of Rastafarianism requires him to wear dreadlocks.

U.S. District Judge Patricia Gaughan stated that “that Ohio’s blanket policy against dreadlocks violates the law because it doesn’t permit a religious exemption. She also said the state didn’t prove Glenn’s hair couldn’t be searched for contraband or is a safety risk.”

This ruling only applies to Glenn’s case.  All other cases will be looked at individually for separate rulings.

25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

21 photos Launch gallery

25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

Continue reading 25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

25 Best Products To Use For Kinky Curly Hair

Kinky hair (think: 4A, 4B, and 4C) can be the most fragile of hair types and prone to the most breakage. We have 25 ‘must have’ products that will ensure your kinky curls stay moisturized, defined, and luscious all year long!

 

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 7 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 8 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close