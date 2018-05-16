VIDEO: Willow Smith Shocks Mother & Reveals She Cut Herself After Success Of ‘Whip My Hair’

Willow Smith dropped a bomb on her mom and grandmother, on our new fav Facebook show “Red Table Talks,”and revealed that she had a dark time in her life and began cutting herself.

via: LoveBScott

On the second episode of “Red Table Talk,” Willow, her mother, Jada Pinkett Smith, and grandmother Adrienne Banfield-Jones openly discussed loss. When asked about her biggest loss, Willow disclosed something that she had never told her family about.

“I would have to say … honestly I feel like I lost my sanity at one point,” the 17-year-old singer and model said. “It was after that whole ‘Whip My Hair’ thing and I just had stopped doing singing lessons and I was kind of like, just in this gray area of, ‘Who am I? Do I have a purpose? Is there anything, like, I can do besides this?’”

Willow released “Whip My Hair” in 2010 and it skyrocketed Willow to make — she was just 9-years-old.

She continued:

“After the tour and the promotion and all of that, they wanted me to finish my album,” Willow added. “And I was like — I’m not gonna do that. And after all of that kinda settled down and it was like a kind of lull, I was just listening to a lot of dark music, and it was just so crazy and I was just like plunged into this black hole, and I was, like, cutting myself.”

