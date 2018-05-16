Remember ‘Snakes On a Plane?’ Here Comes ‘Snake On a Fan!’

WARNING: THIS VIDEO CONTAINS FOUL LANGUAGE

If you have been on Facebook lately, it is clear that snakes are out and about in Texas. We shared a story detailing what to do when you encounter a snake in Texas, and we received tons of photos from our viewers of their own snake sightings.

One customer at the Backyard recorded a video of employees attempting to remove a snake from a ceiling fan at the business on Saturday.

The customer, Maria Ochoa, recorded a video where an employee is seen attempting to remove the snake. He is standing on a table working on unwrapping the snake from the fan.

