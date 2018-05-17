Waffle House Hero James Shaw Reacts To Trump’s Too Little, Too Late Phone Call

Photo by

Waffle House Hero James Shaw Reacts To Trump’s Too Little, Too Late Phone Call

As we all know, Trump is not the best at phone calls to Black folks.

On Sunday, April 22 at 3:25 a.m., a 29-year-old terrorist (yep, we still maintain he was a terrorist) named Travis Reinking killed four innocent people at a Waffle House restaurant in Nashville, Tennessee. As Reinking was reloading his AR-15, which was reportedly given to him by his father who was ordered by a court not to give his son the gun because of mental health issues, James Shaw Jr., 29, managed to wrestle the weapon out of his hands. Reinking, who was naked, fled on foot and was finally captured by police on April 24.

Thanks to Shaw, many lives were saved. He has been honored by Nashville and has appeared on every television show from The Ellen DeGeneres Show to Good Morning America. However, there was one person he hadn’t heard from: the president. Trump finally decided to call Shaw on Monday, May 14 — 22 days after the shooting.

Shaw spoke to TMZ about the call, saying, “The conversation was a little lackluster, to be honest with you. I know he’s very busy with what’s going on in the world. And like I said, I did this for no recognition at all, so I do thank him for calling me out of his busy schedule.” He also added their talk was “brief but it was straight to the point.”

As we all know, Trump isn’t great with phone calls. When he called Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, 45 reportedly couldn’t remember Sgt. La David Johnson’s name and said he “knew what he signed up for.”

Shaw clearly has more grace and compassion than our president. He has raised nearly $242,000 for the families of the victims. This 29-year-old dad is a hero with or without a call from our soulless president.

Waffle House Hero James Shaw Reacts To Trump’s Too Little, Too Late Phone Call was originally published on newsone.com

Photos
