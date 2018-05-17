Features
American Women Aren’t Having As Many Babies As They Used To—Here’s Why

Not totally surprising, if you ask us...

Can you say: not with the sh*ts?

New stats say the birth rate amongst American women is at an all time low, especially for teenagers and women in their 20s. In 2017, 3.85 million babies were born, the fewest ever since 1987. The U.S. fertility rate has also reportedly fallen to just 60.2 per 1000 women of childbearing age (15-44 years old).

According to BBC, birth rates have dropped because women are choosing to “delay motherhood in favor of work.” “Women are becoming more educated, they are in the workforce, they are pursuing their careers,” Donna Strobina of John Hopkins University stated, adding “And in the absence of policies that really help women who are working to really take some time off post-partum you are probably going to see a continuation of this delay.” Yes, that probably has a lot to do with it.

While there are fewer babies being born, findings show it doesn’t mean the American population will shrink. However, it may grow at a slower pace and there may be fewer young people in the workforce as time goes on.

Thoughts?

From Dream Kardashian to John and Chrissy's precious Baby Luna, these babies greeted the world this year and made their parents (and our) lives cuter than ever before. Take a look at our favorite babies born in 2016 in the accompanying gallery.

