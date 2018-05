Columbus Students Used Teacher Account to Change Grades?

Students from several different Columbus high schools were disciplined for allegedly using a teacher’s login to change their grades to passing. Scott Varner, the Columbus City Schools spokesman, said a student from Columbus Afrocentric obtained a teacher’s login last month from an online learning program called Virtual Credit Advancement Program. The unidentified student then used the login to change grades for himself and 14 other students from six different schools. Varner stressed that all students involved were held accountable.

It is considered to be a very serious offense, even though the disciplinary action that was taken has not been exposed, it can lead to suspension or expulsion.

