Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?

Photo by

Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House?

1 reads
Leave a comment
DJ Khaled & Meek Mill Perform At Cafe Iguana

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty

Looks like Meek Mill is headed to Washington. According to Roland Martin, the rapper will be joining a White House meeting on Prison Reform. After being released from jail, Meek said he wanted to be a voice for the subject of reform but will such a thing happen while Donald Trump is in office?

Here are Tweets from Roland Martin concerning Meek’s visit below.

ALSO READ: Meek Mill Turns Focus On Fixing The Criminal Justice System

 

Do you think Meek can make a difference or is he being used as a puppet by figureheads?

Related: Amazon Greenlights Meek Mill Doc Produced By Jay-Z
Related: Meek Mill Explains How A Starbucks Arrest Would Have Ended VERY Differently For Him

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

15 photos Launch gallery

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Continue reading Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

Da Homies: Meek Mill & His Hella Famous Friends

As much as some people thought it would — that Meek Mill reign just wont let up. Since going to jail, unjustly, and having fans from all over the world rally for his justice, Meek has gained lots of unlikely supporters. Check out our gallery of Meek and his many famous homies.

Why Is Meek Mill Headed To The White House? was originally published on www.kysdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close