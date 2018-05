Jennifer Lopez is back with another new single. This time around the singer-songwriter/actress has teamed up with Cardi B and DJ Khaled on “Dinero.” J. Lo is scheduled to perform the bilingual jam on Sunday at this year’s Billboard Music Awards.

Tell us what you think.

Jennifer Lopez Drops “Dinero” Featuring Cardi B And DJ Khaled was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On 100.3: