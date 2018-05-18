Entertainment
ROYAL WEDDING: Prince Charles To The Rescue

Meghan Markle will not be walking herself down the aisle tomorrow. A day after she confirmed that her father won’t be able to make it to the wedding, Kensington Palace announced that her soon-to-be father-in-law Prince Charles will be giving her away.

The official statement read, “Ms. Meghan Markle has asked His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales to accompany her down the aisle of the Quire of St George’s Chapel on her Wedding Day. The Prince of Wales is pleased to be able to welcome Ms. Markle to The Royal Family in this way.” Thomas Markle is unable to walk his daughter down the aisle due to recent healthy problems. Meghan’s mother, Dorian Ragland, arrived in England earlier this week and has already met the immediate Royal Family. She’s expected to have tea with the Queen today. (ABC News)

  • So Meghan asked Prince Charles to walk her down the aisle? I’m sure she didn’t really have a choice.
  • Why can’t her own mother walk her down the aisle?
  • Let’s just get this wedding over with already.
