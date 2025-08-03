She Flips, She Slays, & Jordan Chiles Is Owning Her Fashion Girlie Era

Source: Savion Washington / Getty

We love to see sports girlies supporting other sports girlies—and looking TF good while doing it. Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles did exactly that while attending the August 1 Dallas Wings vs. Indiana Fever game in Texas.

Draped in rhinestones, a thigh-high boot moment, and a custom cap that had everybody looking, Jordan served body, bling, and big WNBA energy. And she did it all with her signature glam and flyness.

Because one thing Jordan is always gonna do? In her words: “Put that ish on.”

Jordan Chiles Redefines Sporty Fashion In A Custom Bedazzled Dallas Wings Hat

The Olympic medalist showed up to the evening game rocking a custom rhinestone-sewn “WNBA” mesh jersey with bold block lettering. Oozing sexy style, Jordan wore the jersey as an oversized tunic and paired it with boots that would make even Mary J. Blige proud.

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The boots were black, leather, fitted up the leg, and thigh-high! They were the perfect footwear choice to take Jordan’s fit to the next level.

Jordan kept her glam going with black-rimmed glasses, a custom statement turquoise cap designed by Hats By Holly, and a matching turquoise handbag. The blinged-out Dallas Wings cap, covered with rhinestones and flair, was a moment in itself.

According to the Indiana Fever, the hat even caught the attention of WNBA player Caitlin Clark when the two athletes met up after the game.

Jordan completed the look with flawless beauty: sleek, waist-length straight hair under her cap, a glossy nude lip, and soft lashes. Icy accessories, including layered diamond bracelets and a classic tennis necklace, added that final touch of sparkle to her courtside slay.

She Flips. She Slays. And Jordan Is Owning Her Fashion Era

Listen, we know Jordan Chiles can flip, twist, and literally fly – but what’s also becoming clear is that she’s a rising style icon in her own right.

She’s not just here to compete – she’s here to show up as the moment. Whether she’s rocking a leotard or a full glam courtside ‘fit, Jordan is not afraid to take fashion risks.

So it only makes sense that Jordan is racking up the brand deals too. She’s already a Nike muse and one of the fresh faces behind their Air Max campaign.

She’s also partnered with TJ Maxx to talk about owning your style and embracing your journey. Her words in the campaign say it all—and honestly, they sum up her whole vibe:

“In the fashion world, I have definitely come a long way. I am going to make a statement, and I get to really show the world who I am,” she says while on a balance beam.

“At the end of the day, it’s what you want to do, create that narrative of how you want your fashion to be seen.”

She Flips, She Slays, & Jordan Chiles Is Owning Her Fashion Girlie Era was originally published on hellobeautiful.com