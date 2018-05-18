Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social Media Changed Our Perception Of Reality?

Yandy Smith opens up about the life she portrays on social media.

0 reads
Leave a comment

With access to social media literally at the touch of our fingertips, has hashtag goals changed our perception of reality?

MUST READ: Listen To Black Women Poll: Have Social Media #Goals Changed Your Perception Of Reality

On this week’s episode of Listen To Black Women, our hosts Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Allison McGevna discuss the positive and negative effects of social media based on results from our weekly polls. Celebrity guest/ reality TV star Yandy Smith opened up about her struggle with what to share on social media.

“There are many struggles but do I want the world criticizing and judging and having an opinion about everything I have going on? Y’all criticize enough. If I give you something, I’m going to give you what I want to give you, she said. “But there are certain things that I feel like are for me.”

Watch the full episode, above.

About Listen To Black Women:

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show calledListen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

RELATED STORIES:

LTBW Episode 5: Do We Want The #MeToo Movement For Us Too?

LTBW Episode 4: Are We Currently Experiencing A Crisis Of Masculinity?

 

‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social Media Changed Our Perception Of Reality? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading ‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social Media Changed Our Perception Of Reality?

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close