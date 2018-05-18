‘Listen To Black Women’ Episode 6: Has Social Media Changed Our Perception Of Reality?

With access to social media literally at the touch of our fingertips, has hashtag goals changed our perception of reality?
On this week’s episode of Listen To Black Women, our hosts Shamika Sanders, Keyaira Kelly and Allison McGevna discuss the positive and negative effects of social media based on results from our weekly polls. Celebrity guest/ reality TV star Yandy Smith opened up about her struggle with what to share on social media.
“There are many struggles but do I want the world criticizing and judging and having an opinion about everything I have going on? Y’all criticize enough. If I give you something, I’m going to give you what I want to give you, she said. “But there are certain things that I feel like are for me.”
Watch the full episode, above.
About Listen To Black Women:
HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show calledListen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!
Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!
