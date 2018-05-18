Meek Mill Emerges As A Strong Voice On Prison Reform, But What’s His Next Move?

Photo by

National
Home > National

Meek Mill Emerges As A Strong Voice On Prison Reform, But What’s His Next Move?

Meek canceled a White House summit appearance amid Black Democrats' fight against a controversial prison reform bill.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Meek Mill’s cancellation of a White House visit Friday freed up the rapper to plan his next move to help bring about prison reform.

Meek’s reported acceptance of an invitation to a prison reform summit hosted by Trump upset several people, including Jay-Z, who said that it was not a good look. It seems that Meek, whose real name is Robert Rihmeek Williams and was released from jail last month, heeded the advice, TMZ reported.

RELATED: Here’s Why Meek Mill Will Finally Be Released From Prison

Jay-Z told Meek that a Trump meeting would put the 31-year-old rapper in a whole different light, sources said to TMZ. The rapper has been on a mission to support jailed Black men and women who are targeted by racism that has been associated with Trump and the like.

It took the strength of dozens of criminal justice reform advocates and people across the country to secure Meek’s release. The rapper, who had been in jail for five months for a probation violation stemming from a 2008 drug and gun case, vowed to use his platform to work to fix the nation’s broken system of correctional control. But what’s his next move?

The rapper recently made a deal with Amazon and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation to do a documentary about his experience with the criminal justice system. After the deal, he could be planning to put more on his plate. The rapper could step up his game with fighting harder for reform, and if that happened, he would be in good company.

Meek’s fight for prison reform comes as Black Democrats and several civil rights groups are further working to repair the nation’s broken criminal justice system as well. Georgia Democratic Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis joined other Democrats and signed a letter in opposition to a controversial prison reform bill The First Step Act, Politico reported. Groups had criticized the White House-backed bill for failing to address sentencing reform as people of color continue to face harsh sentencing over low-level offenses.

SEE ALSO:

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Democratic National Convention

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

18 photos Launch gallery

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Meek Mill Emerges As A Strong Voice On Prison Reform, But What’s His Next Move? was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close