Features
Home > Features

So Sad: Former Playboy Model Reportedly Jumps To Her Death With 7-Year-Old Son

Her lawyer and friend remembers her life.

3 reads
Leave a comment
'Cross Bronx' Movie Release - After Party

Source: Shareif Ziyadat / Getty

The life of a mother and son ended in tragedy this Friday at a Manhattan hotel.

Stephanie Adams, a former Playboy model, reportedly jumped with her 7-year-old son, Vincent, off the 25th floor of the Gotham Hotel, according to law enforcement.

Stephanie and Vincent reportedly checked into a penthouse suite around 6 p.m. on Thursday and then they were found dead on a second-floor balcony courtyard at about 8:15 a.m. on Friday. They fell 23 floors.

Officials say Stephanie was in a heated custody dispute with her estranged husband Charles Nicolai. Police had been called to their house several times in the past few months and according to Stephanie’s former divorce lawyer Raoul Felder, they even had to hand off their son to each other in the presence of a police precinct.

Raoul had been friends with Stephanie for 20 years but he stopped serving as her divorce lawyer a couple months ago. Recently, Stephanie was hoping to go to Europe to be with her boyfriend there. This served as a major issue in her case, according to Raoul.

He described her as a “sweet and ultra-polite” person who never seemed depressed when he knew her. “She had certain problems, but depression wasn’t one of them,” Raoul said.

Raoul also remembers her son, whom Stephanie would bring to his office just to say hello. He loved to play with a Superman statue in his office, recalled Raoul.

Stephanie was Playboy’s “Miss November” centerfold back in 1992. She also wrote more than 25 self-help books, ran an online beauty products company and managed the finances in her husband’s office, according to a 2013 New York Post profile. In addition to all this, she also re-appeared in Playboy in 2003, worked with Elite Model Management and earned two business degrees.

Surely, the all-around successful woman will be missed, along with her son.

So Sad: Former Playboy Model Reportedly Jumps To Her Death With 7-Year-Old Son was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading So Sad: Former Playboy Model Reportedly Jumps To Her Death With 7-Year-Old Son

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close