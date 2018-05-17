A new documentary centered around the famed life of Whitney Houston alleges Dee Dee Warwick, Houston’s cousin and Dionne Warwick’s sister, molested the singer when she was a young girl.

Whitney premiered at the Cannes film festival this week leaving fans and critics flabbergasted at the bombshell revelation.

“I think it will impact her legacy in a positive way because I hope that it will make people feel like I’m not going to dismiss her as this drug-addicted, tabloid, ne’er do well, low-class person,” Macdonald told IndieWire. “By understanding, you humanize. I didn’t start this as a great Whitney Houston fan, but I ended up with a credible sense of empathy for her, and a love of the music born out of that empathy.”

Pat Houston, Gary Houston and Whitney’s longtime assistant Mary Jones reportedly corroborate the claims.

“She used to say, ‘I wonder if I did something to make her think I wanted her,’” Jones told director Macdonald. “I said, ‘Stop. A predator is a predator.’” According to Jones, the sexual violation left Whitney confused. “It made her question her sexual preference.”

Whitney hits theaters July 6.

RELATED STORIES:

BET Casts Actress To Play Whitney Houston in ‘The Bobby Brown Story’

Bobby Brown Says Whitney Houston Died From A Broken Heart, Not Drugs

Documentary Alleges Whitney Houston Was Molested By Dee Dee Warwick was originally published on hellobeautiful.com