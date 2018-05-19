American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

Photo by

Exclusives
Home > Exclusives

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

1 reads
Leave a comment
Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

Source: WPA Pool / Getty

The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place this morning (on East Coast time) and it was AMAZING! The now Dutch and Duchess of Sussex looked lovely. The choirs sounded terrific and Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon was the show stealer!

Watch: Bishop Curry Steals the Show at the Royal Wedding

The wedding was star-studded as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and more attended this worldwide event. Take a look at our gallery below recapping the momentous occasion.

Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

53 photos Launch gallery

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

Continue reading American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding was originally published on mymajicdc.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close