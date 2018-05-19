The Royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took place this morning (on East Coast time) and it was AMAZING! The now Dutch and Duchess of Sussex looked lovely. The choirs sounded terrific and Bishop Michael Curry’s sermon was the show stealer!

Watch: Bishop Curry Steals the Show at the Royal Wedding

The wedding was star-studded as Oprah Winfrey, Serena Williams and more attended this worldwide event. Take a look at our gallery below recapping the momentous occasion.

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding 53 photos Launch gallery American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding 1. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 1 of 53 2. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 2 of 53 3. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 3 of 53 4. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty 4 of 53 5. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 5 of 53 6. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 6 of 53 7. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 7 of 53 8. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 8 of 53 9. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 9 of 53 10. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 10 of 53 11. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty 11 of 53 12. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty 12 of 53 13. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 13 of 53 14. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 14 of 53 15. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 15 of 53 16. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 16 of 53 17. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 17 of 53 18. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 18 of 53 19. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 19 of 53 20. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-CEREMONY Source:Getty 20 of 53 21. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty 21 of 53 22. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 22 of 53 23. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 23 of 53 24. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 24 of 53 25. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING Source:Getty 25 of 53 26. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 26 of 53 27. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 27 of 53 28. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 28 of 53 29. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty 29 of 53 30. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 30 of 53 31. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 31 of 53 32. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 32 of 53 33. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 33 of 53 34. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 34 of 53 35. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty 35 of 53 36. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 36 of 53 37. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 37 of 53 38. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 38 of 53 39. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 39 of 53 40. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 40 of 53 41. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 41 of 53 42. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 42 of 53 43. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 43 of 53 44. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 44 of 53 45. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 45 of 53 46. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 46 of 53 47. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 47 of 53 48. BRITAIN-US-ROYALS-WEDDING-GUESTS Source:Getty 48 of 53 49. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 49 of 53 50. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 50 of 53 51. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Atmosphere Source:Getty 51 of 53 52. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 52 of 53 53. Prince Harry Marries Ms. Meghan Markle - Windsor Castle Source:Getty 53 of 53 Skip ad Continue reading American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding

American & British Celebs Arrive At The Royal Wedding was originally published on mymajicdc.com