Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Former Playboy Playmate Stephanie Adams Jumped Out Of NYC Hotel Window With Her 7-Year-Old Son

The 47-year-old was apparently upset that she couldn't take her son out of the country for the summer due to a vicious custody battle with her estranged husband.

1 reads
Leave a comment
NYPD

Source: Getty / Getty

A former Playboy Playmate recently jumped to her death, taking her 7-year-old son with her.

According to the New York Daily News, Stephanie Adams, 47, was staying in a 25th-floor penthouse in the Gotham Hotel in New York City, when she jumped out the window with son, Vincent, on Friday morning (May 18). Their bodies were found on the second floor of the hotel’s courtyard.

“Early this morning investigators located an individual whose attention was drawn to that same second-floor area when he heard two loud noises,” NYPD Chief of Manhattan Detectives William Aubrey said at a press conference.

“His attention was drawn to that and he discovered these two deceased individuals.”

Sources told the paper that Adams was in the midst of a “nasty custody battle” with her ex, Charles Nicolai,  at the time of her suicide.

Apparently, Adams was upset because a local court told her she couldn’t take her son to Europe for the summer and had to turn over his passport. Adams called the post earlier this week, telling them, “All I want to do is take my son and get away from this nightmare for a few days,” she said.

“But they won’t let me.”

It doesn’t appear that Adams that left a note, but a close friend told the Daily News that she never thought she would kill herself and her son.

Adams was Playboy magazine’s first lesbian centerfold back in 2003, but was later married to a man for two years before becoming engaged to her estranged husband in 2009.

So tragic.

RELATED NEWS:

#DianteYarber: Another Unarmed Black Man Killed By The Police

This Beautiful 9-Year-Old Girl Committed Suicide After Being Teased For Her Braids

Suicide Rates On The Rise In Puerto Rico Following Hurricane Maria

Christian Dior : Outside Arrivals - Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Spring Summer 2018

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

9 photos Launch gallery

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

Continue reading The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

The Kids Are Alright: Black Women In Hollywood Who Battled Depression

Former Playboy Playmate Stephanie Adams Jumped Out Of NYC Hotel Window With Her 7-Year-Old Son was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close