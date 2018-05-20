Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job

Photo by

National
Home > National

Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job

Here's another example of being Black in White spaces.

1 reads
Leave a comment

The cops were called to a premier horse racing event to arrest an African American who was just doing his job but apparently made a White person feel nervous.

SEE ALSO: More Black People Are Snatching Wigs On Racist Retail And Restaurant Incidents

Photographer Arturo Holmes was covering the 2018 Preakness Stakes in Baltimore on Saturday. Even though Holmes had proper credential, he was racially profiled.

Here’s what photojournalist J.M. Giordano witnessed:

This is a developing story. Check back later for more details.

SEE ALSO:

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Stanford University Reacts To BBQ Becky Calling Cops On Black People

Oakland BBQ

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

88 photos Launch gallery

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Continue reading The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

The identity of the White woman who called police on Black people cooking at a BBQ in Oakland has been revealed, according to multiple social media reports.

Woman Calls Cops On Credentialed Black Photographer Who Was Just Doing His Job was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 8 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close