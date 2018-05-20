Division Between Local And National Black Political Leaders Could Harm Democrats’ Chances In 2018

Instead of walking in lockstep, friction between African-American political leaders at the national and local levels could threaten success in the 2018 midterm elections.

SEE ALSO: Wake Up! Democrats Are About To Lose The Black Vote For The Midterm Elections

Georgia’s Democratic Rep. John Lewis campaigned on Saturday for Rep. Michael Capuano, a Massachusetts Democrat, at the Twelfth Baptist Church in Boston. There’s nothing unusual about Lewis, a civil rights icon, supporting a liberal Democrat—especially one who has served 10 terms in Congress with a track record of supporting issues that are important to Black people. What’s raising eyebrows in Boston’s Black community is that Capuano is White and competing against a female Black progressive candidate, Ayanna Pressley.

Lewis is not alone. In fact, the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee endorsed Capuano on Friday over Pressley, who was the first Black woman to served on the Boston City Council.

I'm deeply disappointed in the Black political powers that be. Their involvement in this race is making me more resolved in my support for @AyannaPressley . I'm proud to stand with Her! #changecantwait #Ateam All day everyday! pic.twitter.com/TAAOTNwP4F — Manikka Bowman (@ManikkaB) May 20, 2018

Local Black elected officials understand the loyalty to Capuano but would have preferred that their national counterparts stay neutral for the Democratic primary race, according to the New York Times. Bennie Wiley, a local civic leader who is supporting Pressley, is “disappointed, but not surprised” by the Black caucus’ endorsement of Capuano. Marie St. Fleur, a former state representative, raised questions about the caucus’ understanding of local issues.

What’s at risk in the endorsement is further dissatisfaction with the Democratic party, which supposedly embraces diversity. Democratic leaders have credited Black women with saving the party in recent elections but have come up short in returning the support of Black candidates. Black Democratic voters are demanding more than a simple thank you for their loyalty.

This situation could harm that party’s success in the 2018 midterm elections, as the Democrats seek to take control of Congress. Black voters want a reason to come out and cast a ballot. Overall African-American voter turnout declined in 2016, the first major election in the post-Barack Obama era. This division between national and local Black leaders could continue the decline.

SEE ALSO:

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

Watch The Throne: Meet Queen Charlotte, Britain’s First Black Queen

Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 18 photos Launch gallery Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion 1. Mothers Of The Movement Source:Getty 1 of 18 2. Sybrina Fulton Source:Getty 2 of 18 3. Lesley McSpadden Source:Getty 3 of 18 4. Constance Malcolm Source:Getty 4 of 18 5. Gwen Carr Source:Getty 5 of 18 6. Samaria Rice Source:Getty 6 of 18 7. Lucy McBath Source:Getty 7 of 18 8. Gloria Darden Source:Getty 8 of 18 9. Valerie Castile Source:Getty 9 of 18 10. Judy Scott Source:Getty 10 of 18 11. Maria Hamilton Source:Getty 11 of 18 12. Geneva Reed-Veal Source:Getty 12 of 18 13. Dorothy Holmes Source:Getty 13 of 18 14. Janet Cooksey Source:Getty 14 of 18 15. Cynthia Lane Source:Getty 15 of 18 16. Hawa Bah Source:Getty 16 of 18 17. Tressa Sherrod Source:Getty 17 of 18 18. Colette Flanagan Source:Getty 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion Mothers Of The Movement: Their Power, Protests And Passion

Division Between Local And National Black Political Leaders Could Harm Democrats’ Chances In 2018 was originally published on newsone.com