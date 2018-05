Janet Jackson performed a medley of past hits at tonight’s Billboard Music Awards, where she also received the Icon Award in recognition of her long and illustrious recording career. Jackson joins the ranks of legendary artists who’ve received the award, including Prince, Stevie Wonder.

Source Spin,com

CLICK HERE AND READ MORE

Watch Janet Jackson Perform and Receive the Icon Award at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3: