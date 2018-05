Congratulations again to the newly married couple, Prince Harry & Meghan Markle, now known as the Duke & Duchess of Sussex. According to a source as Us Weekly, the Duchess’ mother, Doria Ragland, quit her job in Los Angeles at a mental health clinic last week.

“Doria is no longer working at the mental health clinic in the Los Angeles area. It was Doria’s decision to leave,” the source explained. “She has talked about starting her own private practice, focusing on working with elderly patients.”

Can you blame her? Would you keep your job if your daughter is now a Duchess?

Read the full story at usmagazine.com and check out some of the wedding pics below

American & British Celebs

Royal Wedding pics

The Duchess Mom Quits her job was originally published on tlcnaptown.com

Also On 100.3: