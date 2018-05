Beyoncé Bought A Church

Via | HotNewHipHop

Beyoncé has purchased a church in New Orleans, reports TMZ . The singer is now the owner of a 7,500 square foot house of worship, which was listed at $850,000. It is unclear if she paid the asking price.

According to the report, the church was built in the early 1900s. It has not been in use recently after its “church members” passed away. The gossip site suggests that Bey could be looking to revive the church, but there are no specifics of what she has planned for the property.

