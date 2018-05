PRINCE: Pricey Memorabilia

A collection of Prince memorabilia fetched surprisingly high prices at Friday’s New York auction.

The bidding at the Hard Rock Cafe in Times Square was highlighted by:

A purple stage-worn jumpsuit, expected to bring between $6,000 and $8,000, went for $25,000.

An outfit Prince wore in the movie Under the Cherry Moon went for double its estimate, fetching $40,000

went for double its estimate, fetching $40,000 Prince’s custom-made yellow “cloud” guitar, sold for $225,000, triple its $60,000-$80,000 estimate. (Rolling Stone)

Also On 100.3: