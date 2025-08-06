Keke Palmer Says Her Son Leo Is Teaching Her Joy, Boundaries & Balance

Source: Sara Jaye / Getty

In a recent interview with Parents, multi-hyphenate star Keke Palmer opened up about the transformative power of motherhood and how her son, Leo, is teaching her invaluable life lessons every day. Read more inside.

From setting boundaries to prioritizing joy, the actress, singer, and podcast host shared a refreshingly honest glimpse into her evolving journey as a working mom. Reflecting on her signature joyful spirit, Keke said it initially came as a form of survival while navigating the entertainment industry.

“My joyful spirit was a rebellion to some of the constraints I felt growing up,” she explained. She notes that over time, joy became less about coping and more about embodiment.

Love 100.3? Get more! Join the 100.3 Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

“Even if things are never going to be perfect,” she adds. “Why not choose the one that makes me happy?”

Palmer is also clear about how motherhood reshaped her priorities. “[Leo made me] realize what is the most important thing,” she shared. Amid the demands of showbiz, he’s helped her tune into her inner self.

“Don’t feel guilt,” she offers reassurance to fellow working parents. “Your child is your child because you were meant to be their parent. It takes a village.”

Keke also highlighted the emotional growth that’s come with parenting. According to Palmer, her two-year-old son has emotional intelligence and boundaries that surpasses most adults.

“My son has boundaries with me,” she revealed, noting that Leo communicates his comfort levels clearly at a young age. “He’ll say, ‘Not right now,’ and it’s made me be like, I need to be more like that.”

It’s a powerful lesson in respecting autonomy and practicing self-awareness.

“They always say having a child teaches you to reparent yourself,” she added.

Despite viral internet fame and the pressures of public life, Keke remains grounded. She talks about how the Internet can be fickle. One day it loves you and the next it ridicules you.

“The internet is so funny like that,” Keke notes. “You just have to go with the flow.”

While she continues to evolve both personally and professionally, she makes sure she appreciates her many phases.

“You are still you, no matter how many evolutions,” she concludes. “I’m still growing.”

Whether she’s on screen or at home, Keke’s journey is a beautiful reminder that joy, healing, and growth are always within reach. Often, they can be led by the tiny teachers in our lives.

Read the full interview via Parents here.

Keke Palmer Says Her Son Leo Is Teaching Her Joy, Boundaries & Balance was originally published on globalgrind.com