6 of Our Favorite Ron Isley Songs [WATCH]

The legendary Ron Isley is from Cincinnati so you know we had to count down his top 6 songs to add to your playlist. It was hard to decide but here they are…. download them or buy them to add to your top R&B collection!

1. Contagious – The Isley Brothers

2. Just Came Here To Chill – Ron Isley

3. What Would You Do? – The Isley Brothers

4. Secret Lover – The Isley Brothers

5. Friend of Mine – Kelly Price ft. Ron Isley, R. Kelly

6. Hello It’s Me – The Isley Brothers

