There’s A Twitter Account For A Dog Who Sniffs Out Racism, And It’s Absolutely Glorious

A lot of people on Twitter are racist, and unfortunately, that’s probably not going to change any time soon. With the recent events of our latest election (read: y’alls little president) people have become extrememly BOLD with their discrimination, and Twitter has become a gold mine for people firing off their problematic statements.
But now, we have a watchdog to call out all of the racists online. This “Racism WatchDog” hilariously calls out racist tweets with a simple woof, and it’s absolutely glorious. Whether it’s something “covertly” racist or a statement that’s obvious and unapologetic in it’s discrimination, our new favorite dog is all over it.
Take a look at some of the instances where the Racism WatchDog has absolutely nailed calling these people out:
Ben Shapiro….WOOF!
If you wear your pants below your butt, don't bend the brim of your cap, and have an EBT card, 0% chance you will ever be a success in life.
Well, you get the idea. This WatchDog calling out a bunch of racist tweets is causing many to delete their problematic ideas–which is pretty amazing. Though a little barking probably isn’t making any of these people come to their senses, it’s putting them on blast in a super inventive, yet simple way.