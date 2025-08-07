New Teen Curfew Takes Effect: Here’s What You Need to Know
Cincinnati City Council is cracking down on teen curfews, especially downtown.
Starting immediately, anyone under 18 has to be off the streets citywide by 11PM. But if you’re in the downtown area, Over-the-Rhine, or The Banks? The cutoff is even earlier: 9PM.
The new rules were passed during City Council’s first meeting back after summer break. Leaders say it’s about safety, both for young people and for people just trying to enjoy a night out without chaos.
The stricter curfew zones, called “Special Curfew Districts”, come after a string of concerns about large groups of teens gathering downtown. Police Chief Terri Theetge said the city made the changes based on 911 calls, feedback from business owners, and officers who work the overnight shifts.
Council also approved $2 million to increase police presence downtown and in OTR. The money will fund bike and foot patrols, police overtime, better lighting, and new cameras in hotspot areas.
There are exceptions for teens out past the set hour:
- going to work
- being with an adult
- attending a school or church event
- an emergency
- traveling on the interstate
Otherwise, the teens need to be home by 9PM.
The city says the goal isn’t to punish kids, it’s to get them home safely. Here’s what to expect if your teen is out past curfew:
- If the teen is caught breaking curfew and refuses to go home or doesn’t comply with orders, police can detain them.
- If the teen is detained, police will take them home if an adult is present at the home.
- If a parent/guardian isn’t available or refuses to pick them up, they will be taken to Seven Hills Neighborhood Houses in the West End.
- If Seven Hill staff can’t reach a parent/guardian, they’ll be sent to Lighthouse Youth Services. Kids with open charges will go to the Hamilton County Youth Center.
Police won’t immediately charge teens on the first offense. But repeat offenders and their parents could face misdemeanor charges.
The updated curfew hours are now:
- Citywide: 11PM to 5AM for all minors
- Special Curfew Districts (Downtown, OTR, The Banks): 9PM to 5AM
