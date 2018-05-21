Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing African Dances To Awards Shows

The motherland will not be ignored.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Billboard Music Awards - Show

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty

On Sunday, Janet Jackson tore the house down with a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

She was receiving the much deserved Icon Award, and she blessed the stage with a medley of her songs “Nasty,” “If” and “Throb.”

As expected, Janet brought her stellar choreography and even slipped in a chopping move that hails from West African artists.

#ChopDaily | Janet Jackson on the Akwaaba wave

A post shared by Dance Videos | Chop Daily (@chopdaily) on

 

That’s right.

Janet performed a dance from the “Akwaaba” music video by Nigerian artist Mr Eazi, Ghanaian artists Pappy Kojo and Patapaa, and producer GuiltyBeatz.

 

Once again, social media was hype for an African dance reference.

Even some of the artists behind the song were freaking out…

 

Janet joins people like Rihanna in bringing the latest African dance trends to an awards show. Ri Ri hit South Africa’s Gwara Gwara at the Grammys earlier this year.

 

It seems like the pop stars are paying close attention to the mother land.

Swipe through if you want more Akwaaba moves gracing your life!

Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing African Dances To Awards Shows was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading Janet Jackson Joins The List Of Stars Bringing African Dances To Awards Shows

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close