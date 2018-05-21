1 reads Leave a comment
We all know Floyd Mayweather is mad rich but this is a whole nother level of stuttin on em!
Mayweather’s daughter, Iyanna Mayweather, just turned 18 and he bought her an 18 ct. diamond ring that allegedly cost him several million dollars! Iyanna posted the crazy big ring on Instagram and now everybody is losing their minds! All we have to say is she better be careful because we all saw what happened to Kim Kardashian’s big wedding ring. But we hope this doesn’t happen Iyanna! Stay safe!
Floyd Mayweather Buys His Daughter Crazy Big Diamond Ring! See Here! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
