Who knew 22 years later Biggie‘s lyrics would be Instagram worthy? We’ve all been there, struggling to find THE perfect IG caption for our perfectly captured photo. Well, no need to fret, The Notorious B.I.G. got us covered.
9 Instagram-Worthy Captions From Biggie Smalls
“We can’t change the world unless we change ourselves.” – Biggie Smalls
“Birthdays was the worst days, now we sip champagne when we thirsty.” – Biggie Smalls
“You know very well who you are, don’t let ’em hold you down, reach for the stars.” – Biggie Smalls
“Learn to treat life to the best, put stress to rest.” – Biggie Smalls
“Honey’s wanna chat, but all we wanna know is where the party at?” – Biggie Smalls
“Never let them know your next move.” – Biggie Smalls
“If you don’t love yourself, I’ll make you see your own heart.” – Biggie Smalls
“Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart’s in it, and live the phrase ‘sky’s the limit.’” – Biggie Smalls
“Damn right I like the life I live because I went from negative to positive.” – Biggie Smalls
TAKE THE QUIZ: How Well Do You Know The Notorious B.I.G.?
All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style
All The Lessons Biggie Taught Us About Style
1. Timbs will never steer you wrong.Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. Every boss should own a pinky ring, or two.Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. Velour suits so wavy, Kanye is trying to bring them back in 2015.Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. One of the few people to make turtlenecks look cool.Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. The importance of coordinating.Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. Versace, Versace, Versace.Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. Vest God.Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. “Every cutie bought a Coogi.”Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. That expensive bling and champagne is the best accessory to any outfit.Source:Instagram 9 of 10
10. Leather jackets of all different colors.Source:Instagram 10 of 10
Get The Latest News & Gossip Straight To Your Email!
The Latest:
9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions was originally published on hothiphopdetroit.com