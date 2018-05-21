9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions

Photo by

9 Lyrics of Biggie Smalls To Use As Instagram Captions

Who knew 22 years later Biggie‘s lyrics would be Instagram worthy? We’ve all been there, struggling to find THE perfect IG caption for our perfectly captured photo. Well, no need to fret, The Notorious B.I.G. got us covered.

9 Instagram-Worthy Captions From Biggie Smalls

“We can’t change the world unless we change ourselves.” – Biggie Smalls

“Birthdays was the worst days, now we sip champagne when we thirsty.” – Biggie Smalls

“You know very well who you are, don’t let ’em hold you down, reach for the stars.” – Biggie Smalls

“Learn to treat life to the best, put stress to rest.” – Biggie Smalls

“Honey’s wanna chat, but all we wanna know is where the party at?” – Biggie Smalls

“Never let them know your next move.” – Biggie Smalls

“If you don’t love yourself, I’ll make you see your own heart.” – Biggie Smalls

“Stay far from timid, only make moves when your heart’s in it, and live the phrase ‘sky’s the limit.’” – Biggie Smalls

“Damn right I like the life I live because I went from negative to positive.” – Biggie Smalls

