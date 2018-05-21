Feature Story
Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His Fiancée ‘s Dress To The Royal Wedding

Idris defends his lady.

Idris Elba and fiancée Sabrina Dowhre were among the many guests in attendance at the royal wedding on Saturday (May 19). Elba even DJ’d the reception, playing Luther Vandross’ “Never Too Much” while other famous celebs such as Serena Williams partied long into the night. However, much of the talk of social media Saturday wasn’t the after party, or even the beer pong.

It was everyone pointing out Dowhre’s Gucci inspired gown and how it didn’t look particularly special compared to other guests.

Naturally, Idris came to the defense of his bride to be on social media.

He captioned the photo, “Sabbi: How do I look?  Me: You look beautiful Sabbi!! Lets go see Harry and Meghan get married and make history. Sabbi: Boom👊🏾. Me:👊🏾 @sabrinadhowre I love you. @!@@ the haters..#Happiness”

See, what is the use of people hating on how you look when they couldn’t even get to the royal wedding in the first place?

[caption id="attachment_2999835" align="alignleft" width="846"] Source: WPA Pool / Getty[/caption] Yes, the royal wedding was absolutely beautiful wedding, as was the reception afterwards. With over 200 guests attending, including Serena Williams and Priyanka Chopra, an absolute amazing cake and even Elton John performing, we know that Meghan and Harry couldn't be happier. Take a look at the happy couple, their guests and even their cake!

Idris Elba Isn’t Here For People Hating His Fiancée ‘s Dress To The Royal Wedding was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

