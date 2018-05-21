Ending Public Marijuana Arrests Is Nice, But What About Racial Bias In Policing?

Photo by

National
Home > National

Ending Public Marijuana Arrests Is Nice, But What About Racial Bias In Policing?

NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio urged the NYPD Sunday to stop arresting people for smoking weed in public.

1 reads
Leave a comment

Although several states have legalized marijuana, Black people are still being arrested at an alarming rate for weed because of racially biased policing. A new policy proposed by New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio has sought to reduce public marijuana arrests.

The New York Police Department was urged Sunday (May 20) to stop arresting people who smoke marijuana in public, according to the New York Post. De Blasio advised officers to instead hand out summonses for sidewalk toking, as New York takes a cue from other states and moves toward making marijuana legal.

“My focus now will be helping to craft the critical regulatory framework that must come before legalization is realized,” the mayor said.

De Blasio’s move could have national implications if other states follow his lead, including possibly spurring police departments to address racial disparities in weed arrests. Nationwide, the number of arrests of Black people for marijuana outweighs that of whites, despite roughly equal usage rates.

Blacks are 3.73 times more likely than whites to be arrested for marijuana, according to the latest research from the ACLU. 

The War on Drugs has been tied to the historically aggressive, racially biased enforcement of laws pertaining to marijuana within Black communities. As marijuana legislation has come to states such as Vermont and California, there has been a reduction in arrests nationwide. However, the reduction hasn’t included African Americans who are still targeted and thrown in jail at a higher rate for weed, according to the Drug Policy Alliance.

New York cops can still detain smokers with open arrest warrants whom they see smoking, and possibly also frisk them for weapons or other contraband, according to the Post.

Racially biased policing must be addressed to help end racial disparities with arrests. The NYPD said they are working to “ensure enforcement is consistent with the values of fairness and trust,” but there’s more than must be done, especially considering that New York police officers have been caught in horrible brutality incidents and were responsible for fatal shootings of people of color.

SEE ALSO:

The White Woman Who Called Police At A Black BBQ Has Become The Greatest Meme Of All Time

Report: Identity Of White Woman Who Called The Cops On Black People At A BBQ Has Been Revealed

US-POLITICS-HEALTH-OBAMA

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

Continue reading 10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

10 Black Weddings That Were Absolutely Royal

While everyone is celebrating Meghan Markle's wedding, let's not forget the Black weddings that were unforgettable and royal.

Ending Public Marijuana Arrests Is Nice, But What About Racial Bias In Policing? was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 4 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close