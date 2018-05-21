George Zimmerman: I’m Broke, Unemployed, and in Need of a Lawyer

George Zimmerman says he’s $2.5 million in debt and has asked the court to issue him a public defender in his stalking case because he can’t afford to hire an attorney.
The self-described neighborhood watchman acquitted in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin filed an application for criminal indigent status, indicating his need for a public defender.
According to The Blast, Zimmerman claims his liabilities and debts total $2.5 million and that he is unemployed with zero income. He also claims to have nothing in the bank, and no cars, property or savings.
The court granted Zimmerman’s request for a public defender.
As previously reported, he’s facing a charge of stalking after allegedly harassing a private investigator who had been hired by the production company for Jay-Z‘s Trayvon Martin documentary.
Specifically, Zimmerman is accused of stalking Dennis Warren, a private investigator, according to Seminole County, Florida court records. Warren, hired by Cinemart Productions, is in the area to track down people for the Trayvon Martin documentary.
Check this out. Warren said he left one voicemail for Zimmerman to participate, but then in December 2017 he claims Zimmerman called 55 times, left 36 voicemails, texted him 67 times and sent 27 email … over 9 days.
The court documents detail police making contact with Zimmerman in January, but he yelled obscenities at the officers like …
“What are you calling me for you fu*king whore!?” He also allegedly made crass comments regarding the police and their involvement with the Trayvon Martin case, saying “You have been involved with me since that Martin kid!”
As we reported earlier, Zimmerman threatened to feed Jay-Z to an alligator for his involvement in the documentary. Jay clapped back to the threats in song on his latest album.
Apparently, Zimmerman’s actions were enough to unnerve the P.I. to the point where he feared for his and his family’s safety. Investigators also felt that Zimmerman’s knowledge of the investigator and his whereabouts caused a legitimate concern.
Here’s the bottom line: Zimmerman received a summons on May 3 and will be arraigned at the end of the month.
