Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

T.I & Tiny Update Their Divorce Proceedings

0 reads
Leave a comment
TI, Tiny,

Splash

 

Throughout the years, T.I. and Tiny’s relationship has had its ups and downs. For those craving their daily dose of drama, much of it was captured on their reality show series but their most recent split looked to be the end of their marriage for good. The divorce process has been dragged out for over a year now with rumors of their split coming as early as December 2016 but, mostly by choice, Tiny has been taking her time with the proceedings. Earlier this year, it was reported that the couple was trying to work on their marriage and had delayed the divorce. A formal leave of absence was granted at the beginning of April to extend the process and now, Bossip is revealing that Tiny has filed a second leave of absence.

In a divorce case that has lasted a long time, neither side seems to be rushing to finalize their split. Apparently, court documents were filed last week asking for a second leave of absence from the divorce settlement. While the reason is once again unclear, Tiny was reportedly at T.I.’s home during his arrest last week so the couple may be attempting to patch things up once and for all.

Tiny once said there was no hope in getting back together with her rapper husband when she filed for divorce but from the looks of it, the two simply can’t get enough of each other.

How You Love That!

T.I & Tiny Update Their Divorce Proceedings was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

37 photos Launch gallery

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Continue reading T.I & Tiny Update Their Divorce Proceedings

Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers

Russ Parr made his return to Cincinnati to party with 100.3 listeners at Brothers!

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close