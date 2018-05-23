Well call THIS a bit of a surprise. Apparently Insecure stars Dominque Perry (Tasha) and Sarunas J Jackson (Dro) are the proud parents of a baby girl. Jackson posted a black and white photo of his new baby girl on Twitter and his sister posted a photo with the adorable little girl as well!
Remember, Dominque was keeping the identity of the little girl’s father a bit low-key when she originally announced her pregnancy last month. “It’s like…. I just felt like FINALLY showing you off girl,” she wrote on Instagram. “You weren’t in my plans but you were in Gods plans, and for that it’s insane how much I love you. Let’s take over this world young Queen”
Zen is the first child for both Jackson and Perry. Although there’s no word on whether either of them will return to Insecure‘s upcoming third season, we couldn’t be more shocked at how this all happened! Congrats to the happy parents on their bundle of joy!
‘Insecure’ Star Dro Is The Proud Father Of Dominque Perry’s Baby Girl! [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com
