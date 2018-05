Princess Love And Ray J Welcome Daughter

Singer Ray J and wife Princess Love have welcomed their first child, a daughter. Love went into labor on Tuesday, May 22 with Ray by her side.

Ray announced that the couple was expecting back in November during an appearance on The Real. Since then, they’ve been getting their minds and hearts ready for baby Norwood. Princess Love made that clear when she posted on Instagram (her last post before delivery) about celebrating her first Mother’s Day alongside a beautiful maternity photo.

Source Madamnnoire

