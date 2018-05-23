Folks Rally Behind Tomi Lahren After Her Near-Death Experience Of Being Splashed By Water

So ultra-conservative mouthpiece Tomi Lahren had a drink thrown at her this weekend, and now people are defending her like she was the Good Witch of the North.

Whoever threw this drink at Tomi Lahren, thank you pic.twitter.com/RJE8xTDMZ3 — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

According to TMZ, she was having brunch with her mother at a Minneapolis restaurant. When she was on her way out, someone hurled water at her. Sources say the attack was unprovoked.

Tomi tried to confront the attacker after it happened…

They threw a drink at @TomiLahren while we were just having brunch. pic.twitter.com/SeJ2t67CMP — Shelby (@JonesonTop42) May 20, 2018

But some nearby patrons weren’t having it…

Whoever the guy is that cussed her out, I hope you're having an amazing day pic.twitter.com/wpr4egwtBQ — I Luh God ✨ (@aVeryRichBish) May 21, 2018

Now don’t get me wrong, getting water thrown on you is definitely an insult and could cause anyone to get buck.

But by the support Tomi was getting, you would have thought she had hot acid thrown on her. Trump sure made time out of his “busy” schedule to support Tomi.

Everybody is with Tomi Lahren, a truly outstanding and respected young woman! @foxandfriends — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 23, 2018

Where was Trump’s support for women during the #MeToo movement, or during the unwarranted harassment of Black women just trying to check out of an Airbnb?

But, I guess water does have melting effects when it comes in contact with bigots.

Just last week, Tomi called for people to steal liberal’s food at a grocery store in order to teach them a lesson on illegal immigration.

Let’s play a game! Go to Whole Foods, pick a liberal (not hard to identify), cut them in line along with 10-15 of your family members, then take their food. When they throw a tantrum, remind them of their special affinity for illegal immigration. Have fun! — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) May 14, 2018

But folks were outraged by the “watergate” scandal.

People need to learn free speech is free speech and what these thugs did too Tomi Lahren, is unacceptable. This not a message from any movement just down right evil, regardless of where you stand with @TomiLahren, she has every right to speak her values like any other American. — David Weissman (@davidmweissman) May 23, 2018

What those people did is NEVER ok. No matter what someone thinks about another’s views, it’s disgusting. — Jeremy Frankel (@FrankelJeremy) May 23, 2018

The violent, intolerable left shows its ugly face yet again https://t.co/QFua4afvkH — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) May 23, 2018

I couldn’t disagree more with @TomiLahren, but I don’t think it’s cool to resort to physical actions to make your point. The first amendment is a beautiful thing – use it. https://t.co/Yx8obh0aH0 — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) May 23, 2018

There were also people who supported the drink throwing. Swipe through for some opposing commentary, then let us know if the brunch attack was too much, or nah.

Folks Rally Behind Tomi Lahren After Her Near-Death Experience Of Being Splashed By Water was originally published on globalgrind.com

