Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries Faces Lawsuit For Alleged Brain Damage To Patient

Dr. Windell Davis-Boutte is facing several malpractices for allegedly performing illegal cosmetic surgeries on patients. Her website lists her as an “artistic cosmetic surgeon and skin specialist,” however, she is U.S. dermatologist, not a plastic surgeon.

The Liliburn, Georgia, doctor filmed herself creating “fake” music videos while patients were on the operating table. She’s danced her way into several malpractice lawsuits and has just settled a case after a patient reportedly suffered catastrophic brain damage while having a tummy tuck procedure, according to The Atlantic Journal-Constitution.

Icilma Cornelius, a 54-year-old bride-to-be came to the doctor’s full-service office for Botox and another anti-wrinkle treatment. While she was there, the staff suggested she get a cosmetic procedure to give her a flat stomach for her big day. After eight hours in surgery, Cornelius’ heart stopped. The medical spa was not equipped to handle the emergency and had to call 911. Paramedics were able to get her heart going again; however, there were further complications.The AJC reported that the paramedics couldn’t get Cornelius in the elevator, because the stretcher wouldn’t fit, so they had to take the stairs! There were also worried about potential infection from open incisions, so Boutte along with another employee sutured Cornelius’ skin. The length of time it took to get Cornelius to the hospital, her injuries were permanent: including brain damage due to a lack of oxygen.

Boutte has had several lawsuits that have settled for up to one million dollars. One patient reportedly was told she would be outpatient the same day and woke up in a hotel with a sandwich in her hand. Apparently, the sandwich had one bite taken out of it. An attorney involved with Boutte’s lawsuits claimed that the doctor routinely used unqualified staff, misled patients about the surgeries they would receive, and used an office that was not safe for her surgeries.

The doctor’s practice on Google Reviews has a 1.6 star rating. Some of the reviews include one from Regina Wigfall, who stated,

“Wow!! You guys really bamboozled me. Your clinic REPEATEDLY LIED about Lee Brown being a nurse!!! She herself told me she was a nurse! If I would’ve known she wasn’t & she was the one in the room during surgery, NO WAY in h*ll I would’ve had surgery there with her acting like a nurse. Now it makes sense why an office manager & Lee (not even a nurse) can do the SURGICAL consultations & do what Dr. Boutte or a real nurse should’ve done. It’s all about money & not accountability. It’s an assembly line. That’s why we wait HOURS for our appts each time we come in. False advertising on the website about being board certified in surgery?? I won’t even get into the fact that my BBL surgery & multiple revisions have made everything worse than it was before. Had to search for someone else to fix it.”

Damn.

Lawsuits have raised questions about the validity of her staff, drawn attention to her lack of professionalism and more.

Georgia allows physicians to operate and it’s legal, even if they are not ‘board-certified surgeons.’ Whoa.

Beauties, make sure you do research on your doctor and have testimonials from past patients (and not just the internet), before you entrust any doctor with surgery.

DON’T MISS:

Deelishis Debunks Plastic Surgery Rumors With This Makeup Tutorial

Gladys Knight Denies Plastic Surgery Rumors

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Claps Back At Marlon Wayans Over Shady IG Post About Her Plastic Surgery Face

11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery 24 photos Launch gallery 11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery 1. BEFORE: Lil Kim Source:Getty 1 of 24 2. AFTER: Lil Kim Source:Getty 2 of 24 3. BEFORE: Toni and Tamar Braxton Source:Getty 3 of 24 4. AFTER: Tamar and Toni Braxton Source:Getty 4 of 24 5. BEFORE: Kim Kardashian Source:Getty 5 of 24 6. AFTER: Kim Kardashian Source:Getty 6 of 24 7. BEFORE: LL Cool J Source:Getty 7 of 24 8. AFTER: LL Cool J Source:Getty 8 of 24 9. BEFORE: Vivica A. Fox Source:Getty 9 of 24 10. AFTER: Vivica Fox Source:Getty 10 of 24 11. BEFORE: Ciara Source:Getty 11 of 24 12. BEFORE: Ciara Source:Getty 12 of 24 13. AFTER: Ciara Source:Getty 13 of 24 14. BEFORE: Beyonce Source:Getty 14 of 24 15. BEFORE: Tyra Banks Source:Getty 15 of 24 16. AFTER: Beyonce Source:Getty 16 of 24 17. AFTER: Tyra Banks Source:Getty 17 of 24 18. BEFORE: Kelly Rowland Source:Getty 18 of 24 19. AFTER: Kelly Rowland Source:Getty 19 of 24 20. BEFORE: Amerie Source:Getty 20 of 24 21. AFTER: Amerie Source:Getty 21 of 24 22. BEFORE: LaToya Jackson Source:Getty 22 of 24 23. AFTER: LaToya Jackson Source:Getty 23 of 24 24. AFTER: LaToya Jackson Source:Getty 24 of 24 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery 11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery

Doctor Who Made Music Videos During Plastic Surgeries Faces Lawsuit For Alleged Brain Damage To Patient was originally published on hellobeautiful.com