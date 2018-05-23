Feature Story
Young Thug Is Tired Of His Haters Questioning His Sexuality

Young Thug is one of hip-hop’s more flamboyant personalities, that we know. More often than not, the Atlanta rapper plays on both masculine fashion and what hip-hop considers to be masculine by wearing outlandish outfits and saying things that border on … well, you get the point. After all, Thugger did admit that he had Future’s name tattooed on him. Even as the spectrum of sexuality becomes more and more open as time progresses, people are still coming for Young Thug and his sexuality. This despite publicly showing off his on-again off-again girlfriend.

The Jeffrey rapper took to Twitter last night to once more reiterate that even though his haters continually insist that he is gay that they don’t want any smoke with him otherwise. “Opps talking gay but won’t play … lil boy,” he wrote. While the irony of his message could be considered an invitation, it’s quite clear that regardless of what Thug says or does, he knows that he’s straight.

Fans have rocked with Young Thug regardless and he’ll be on tour with J. Cole later this year. One thing is quite clear, Thug will let it be known that nobody is coming for him in real life about his sexuality.

Photos
