Morgan Freeman, the Academy Award-winning actor has been accused by eight women of inappropriate behavior and harassment according to a CNN report.

One of his accusers alleges that she was subjected to daily advancements and comments for months while working with Freeman on the set of “Going in Style”. She claims that one time Freeman, “kept trying to lift up my skirt and asking if I was wearing underwear.”

Another accuser that worked in production talked to CNN and said that she and her assistant encountered inappropriate behavior while working with Freeman in 2012. “He did comment on our bodies… We knew that if he was coming by … not to wear any top that would show our breasts, not to wear anything that would show our bottoms, meaning not wearing clothes that [were] fitted,”

Freeman, 80, has not responded to the allegations.

Morgan Freeman Accused By Eight Women Of Sexual Harassment, Inappropriate Behavior was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com