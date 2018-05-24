0 reads Leave a comment
10 Reasons Patti LaBelle Is The Auntie We Wish We Had!
1. What a performer!1 of 10
2. She’s socially responsible!2 of 10
3. She’s a boss!3 of 10
4. She is always laughing… and making others laugh!4 of 10
5. Her strength is inspiring. Just think, Patti has thrived for over 50 years, in an industry that has eaten many alive.5 of 10
6. She’s fearless! Just look at that hair!6 of 10
7. Two words: Pattie Pies! No one can throw-down in the kitchen like Patti!7 of 10
8. She can SANG!8 of 10
9. She’s got the tea! With all her experiences, imagine the stories she can tell!9 of 10
10. She’s the coolest Diva, EVER!10 of 10
10 Reasons We Wish Patti Labelle Was Our Auntie! was originally published on 1015soul.com
