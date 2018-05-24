New Law Forces 911 Dispatchers To Be Trained To Give Medical Advise

Photo by

Cincy
Home > Cincy

New Law Forces 911 Dispatchers To Be Trained To Give Medical Advise

1 reads
Leave a comment

Emergency dispatchers in Ohio will now be obligated to give “emergency medical dispatching.”

Many lives have been saved by simply calling 9-1-1. Now a new law in Ohio will make it proficient for dispatchers to give pre-medical advise to callers when they call.

First responders and Ohio Health teamed up to be able to provide cards that will have instructions for dispatchers to read to callers that will give medical advice. These instructions are intended to help people while they wait for ambulances to arrive.

Dispatchers know that every second counts and we see this even saving more lives.

Source: 10TV

New Law Forces 911 Dispatchers To Be Trained To Give Medical Advise was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 2 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 5 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 8 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 9 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 9 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 10 months ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 11 months ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 11 months ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close