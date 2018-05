One person is in custody after multiple shots were reportedly fired at Noblesville West Middle School.

According to the Carmel Fire Department, the shooter has been detained and police are reportedly on scene.

Carmel Command vehicle as well as several CFD swat medics and CPD headed to assist Noblesville on the active shooter at Noblesville West Middle School. (Shooter has been detained per NPD) — Carmel Fire PIO (@CFD911runs) May 25, 2018

The son of a WISH-TV producer has said that he heard several shots fired but did not know if they were fired inside or outside of the building. The police have not reported on any injuries or details about the shooting but according WISH-TV, two people are in critical condition, with one of them being a teenage girl. See the tweet below:

Student heard "several shots fired" either inside or outside the school. 2 people in critical condition. 1 is a female teenager#daybreak8 — Lauren Lowrey (@LaurenLowrey_8) May 25, 2018

This is a developing story, we will keep you updated.

Shots Fired At Noblesville Middle School in Indiana, Shooter In Custody

