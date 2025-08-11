Swiping Labubu: $7K in Dolls Stolen From California Toy Store
A smash-and-grab at a toy store east of Los Angeles left its shelves dry this week with the thieves taking off with thousands of dollars in rare collectibles.
The LA County Sheriff’s Department says the burglary happened early Wednesday morning at a shop in La Puente, about 18 miles from downtown Los Angeles. Surveillance video shows a group of people in hoodies and masks breaking in, rummaging through merchandise, and carrying boxes out. Investigators say the suspects used a stolen Toyota Tacoma to haul away the dolls before ditching the truck nearby.
RELATED: 5 Ways To Accessorize Your Handbags – That Aren’t Labubus
The haul is valued at about $7,000 and consisted entirely of Labubu dolls: the quirky, sharp-toothed characters created by Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung. Over the past decade, the figures have gained a cult following among collectors and fashionistas worldwide.
Toy vendor One Stop Shop lost its entire Labubu inventory in the heist. The shop posted on Instagram that the suspects also trashed parts of the store. “We are still in shock,” the business wrote, asking the public for help identifying the burglars.
The Sheriff’s Department says the case remains under investigation.
- See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
- Gold Star Chili Celebrates 60 Years with $6 Specials
- Bronny James Celebrates Parker Whitfield’s 21st Birthday
- Cardi B Teases New Song And Tour Following Court Room Victory
- NFL Top 100: Cincinnati Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase Is No. 4
- Trump Ramps Up Threats To Send Troops To Chicago After Violent Labor Day Weekend
- Woman Charged For Literally Going Hammer In Drake’s OVO Store In NYC
- Cardi B Victorious As Assault Lawsuit Dismissed By Jury
- Gun Used In Emmett Till’s Lynching On Display In Civil Rights Museum
- Congrats, Senator! Cory Booker Announces Engagement
- Netflix Unveils Dark First Look At ‘Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery’
Swiping Labubu: $7K in Dolls Stolen From California Toy Store was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com
-
Steve Horstmeyer Retires After Five Decades
-
Who is Skai Jackson’s Boyfriend “Yerkky Yerkky”?
-
See Skai Jackson’s Official Red Carpet Baby Bump Debut
-
The Weeknd Breaks Record with Four Sold-Out Shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium
-
Don Juan Fasho CMF Weekend
-
Skai Jackson Baby Daddy Arrested, Two Days After Pregnancy Announcement
-
Jacksonville Sheriff Defends Officer Who Punched Driver William Anthony McNeil Jr. During Traffic Stop
-
Win Tickets to See Brandy & Monica!